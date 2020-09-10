Niecy Nash Opens Up About Surprise Wedding To Jessica Betts — Says It WASN’T A ‘Coming Out’!

Don’t overthink Niecy Nash’s same-sex wedding to Jessica Betts — because she sure isn’t!

As we reported, the Claws star shocked fans earlier this month when she posted pics from her surprise wedding to the singer. Since few realized the comedienne was open to dating women, many took the nuptials as her coming out. But the way Niecy sees it, she’s not coming out of anywhere.

In a new interview with People, the 50-year-old actress opened up about her love story with the songstress, making it clear that she’s more attracted to a person’s “soul” than their gender.

She revealed:

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul. [Jessica] is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life… I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

Well, let’s hope she stays the way she is for Jessica’s sake!

The Scream Queens alum added of her fluid sexuality:

“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

Call it what you want, gurl — we’re not here to judge!

Nash went on to reveal she and the 41-year-old performer first connected on social media in 2015 when she was still “happily married” to her ex-husband Jay Tucker.

The pair had a friendship until Nash and Tucker mutually agreed to split in 2019. After that, Niecy said, she and Jessica connected in a different way. She explained:

“I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being. But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”

We love that message! Love always wins, y’all!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Jessica Betts/Instagram]