Lily Allen & David Harbour ARE Married! See The AMAZING Vegas Wedding Pics!

We saw this one coming a mile away: David Harbour and Lily Allen have officially tied the knot!

As we reported, the couple acquired a marriage license in Las Vegas on Sunday, and had until September 6, 2021 to walk down the aisle. Well, it looks like the pair wasted no time in doing just that, as they said “I do” on Monday, September 8, at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Sin City — in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, no less!

Photo: Lily Celebrates 1 Year Sober With Healthy (And Sexy) Bikini Pics!

Shortly after stories about the wedding broke, Allen confirmed the news on her social media by sharing a few ADORABLE pics from their special day. See (below):

For his part, David dropped a cute comment on the above snap, referencing a line from Elvis’ hit Can’t Help Falling In Love.

He wrote:

“…darling so it goes, some things are meant to be “

Awwww!

The hitmaker also shared a pic of the newlyweds’ regal after-party… at the beloved fast food joint In-N-Out, of course!

Ha! Eating a double-double in Dior! We love it!

This marks the Stranger Things star’s first marriage. Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, and her first wedding was much different: in 2011, she and Cooper said their vows in an idyllic ceremony in Gloucestershire, England. Of course, that marriage ended seven years later and their split was finalized in 2018, so it makes sense the Smile singer wanted to switch things up this time around.

The 35-year-old singer and the 45-year-old actor have been romantically linked since last October, when they were spotted locking lips in New York City. In January, they made their red carpet debut together at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and sparked engagement rumors months later.

Photo: How Lily Helped David Celebrate His Birthday

In March, the pair raised brows when the starlet referenced marriage during an Instagram Live with the actor. While poking fun that her last album No Shame might have only sold 5,000 copies, the momma-of-two joked:

“That’s how bad things are these days. You think you married a pop star? You didn’t!”

But the Grammy nominee quickly caught herself, clarifying:

“Not that we’re married! We’re not married, I just want to make sure you know.”

To make matters more confusing, David continued the conversation with, “But you are my wife” — to which Lily replied:

“Yes, we do pretend.”

The engagement rumors resurged in May when the songstress showed off what appeared to be an engagement ring in an Instagram post. While Lily didn’t publicly confirm an engagement, she alluded to the milestone in the comments section after a fan asked her about the rock.

Related: Jacob Elordi Tells Fans To ‘Try Kindness’ After Being Trolled About Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors

Referencing the Fight Club movie line about not talking about Fight Club, she wrote:

“First rule of engagement club ………”

We’re glad they don’t have to pretend anymore! Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]