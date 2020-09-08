Nikki Bella Shows Off ‘Real’ Post-Baby Body & Reveals She’s 18 Pounds Away From Her Fitness Goal!

There are enough misconceptions out there about what it’s really like for new moms to snap back to “normal” after giving birth — and Nikki Bella is just trying to keep it real when it comes to her own pregnancy journey!

As you’re likely aware by now, the retired WWE Diva welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just a few weeks ago on July 31. While the couple is enjoying their time at home with precious little Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, the 36-year-old star wants to make sure her followers get the full picture about how she’s been balancing motherhood AND her fitness goals!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Nikki wore nothing but a plain black lingerie set while she spoke from the heart about how much her body has changed since becoming a mom. As nerve-wracking as the unfiltered moment was for her, she explained it was important to be transparent here:

“Sometimes in the spotlight we truly don’t showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back. So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. Here I am.”

She continued that posting the video was “really hard to do,” and we don’t blame her considering how ruthless the internet can be at times, especially towards moms! Just ask Chrissy Teigen! However, she knew it was the “right thing to do” and ultimately did not shy away from the moment.

Ch-ch-check out a glimpse of the stripped-down heart-to-heart for yourself (below)!

Although she indulged her cravings quite a bit while she was expecting, Nikki revealed there are no excuses left to keep her from successfully reaching her goal weight postpartum:

“I want to blame COVID and being in Arizona with a lot of heat and not getting to workout like I used to, but no — I indulged in pizza quite a bit, especially towards the end [of pregnancy], and baked goods. Especially when it got hotter and I was sick of being locked up inside, I would just use pregnancy as an excuse a lot. I have to take full accountability. I’m not on the journey to lose 18 pounds in the healthiest way possible.”

Wow, you’ve got our respect gurl! It can be so easy to make excuses for ourselves when it comes to diet and exercise, especially with so much else going on in the world. But Nikki understands that health is wealth, and we applaud her for striving to be the best version of herself no matter what. Even with those sleepless nights nursing and breastfeeding. Talk about goals!

Brie Bella‘s twin sister also shared:

“It isn’t easy seeing your body change and al the physical and mental changes of postpartum, and we’re exhausted on top of it, so it’s not like we’re getting our beauty sleep! But being a mom is the most rewarding thing ever, so it’s worth all the curves, all the changes and all the hard work to get my body back. I have the most amazing little boy ever. My Matteo is way worth it.”

She also included a clip of herself (reposted, below) putting in work at the gym, you know, just in case we needed any more motivation to get off of the couch and get moving!

Again, we love to see it! But just a PSA to any mommas out there feeling intimidated by this, take your time! The greater message here is to be happy, healthy, and set personal goals that make sense for you. Cheers to parenthood bringing out the best in us all!

