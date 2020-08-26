Nikki & Brie Bella Introduce Their Sons — Meet Matteo And Buddy!

Introducing… Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson!
After welcoming their boys just 22 hours apart, Nikki and Brie Bella are ready to open up about their wild childbirth experiences, motherhood, and more.
But first, take a look at their stunning People cover (below):
Feel so grateful and honored to grace the cover of @people magazine with @thebriebella and our Bella Boys. ???? It was so important for us to showcase the real and raw side of postpartum. Brie and I here are less than two weeks postpartum. Most wouldn’t do photo shoots but we wanted to embrace the beauty of being new moms. The lack of sleep (literally have welts under my eyes from not sleeping lol), the glow, the weight gain, the excitement, the overall beauty of postpartum and motherhood! And just so grateful People let us showcase that! Swipe up in my IG stories to read our labor stories, hear from @theartemc and @bryanldanielson and see some cute family pics! Our cover hits stands this Friday!!! So happy you finally get to officially meet our Matteo ???? In birdie’s words, our Teo ????????✨ #buddyandmatteo #bellaboys
Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were first up, bringing Matteo into the world on July 31, sharing with the outlet:
“I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life. The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”
Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are already used to parenthood with 3-year-old daughter Birdie, adding Buddy into the mix on August 1:
“That’s what happens when you’re on an infant schedule. But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over.”
Originally, Nikki and the DWTS pro were expecting to deliver on her August 6 due date, but after doctors got worried about high blood pressure, they went to get induced early. To their surprise, her water broke in the doctor’s office:
“Artem and I were so not prepared. We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn’t get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, ‘You’re going to have to have a c-section.’ I said, ‘No, he’s coming out vaginally.'”
She added:
“I looked at Artem [who was allowed in the room with a mask], and I go, ‘Put on the Lumineers!’ And literally we ‘Hey Ho‘-ed and ‘Ophelia‘-ed Matteo into this world. I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!”
WOW, sounds intense!! Music saves the day again! Ch-ch-check out the family of three (below):
And here’s adorable little Matteo:
Brie jokes she was a little “upset” that her twin went into labor first, as she was scheduled for a c-section on August 1:
“I was trying to have a VBAC [a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don’t like to come out. When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, ‘No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.’ We didn’t know it was a boy yet.”
The momma of two continued:
“This experience was so different from my last — just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert. When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, ‘Oh, I got a boy!’ We were really overwhelmed with joy.”
So how are the boys doing so far?! Nikki explained:
“What’s crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry. It’s the cutest high-pitch noise and they’re identical. Even their coos are identical and they’re so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he’s breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it’s perfect little punches he’ll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands.”
Aww! We wouldn’t be surprised if she has a little wrestler or boxer!!
While the boys might have the same “scream-cry,” it seems like their demeanor is a little different:
“Buddy loves kicking. I actually was really nervous, because everyone’s like, ‘If you have a good baby, you’re going to have a really bad one.’ I was like, ‘Well, Birdie was so good. So here comes my wild one.’ He’s calmer than what Birdie was.”
Watch more from the Bella twins (below):
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are overwhelmed with joy and ready to introduce their boys to the world. ???? The Total Bellas stars are opening up about giving birth within 22 hours of each other and how in love they already are with their sons. ???? (Despite the lack of sleep!)
Congrats again on the arrival of Matteo and Buddy!!
