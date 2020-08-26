Nikki & Brie Bella Introduce Their Sons — Meet Matteo And Buddy!

Introducing… Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson!

After welcoming their boys just 22 hours apart, Nikki and Brie Bella are ready to open up about their wild childbirth experiences, motherhood, and more.

Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were first up, bringing Matteo into the world on July 31, sharing with the outlet:

“I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life. The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are already used to parenthood with 3-year-old daughter Birdie, adding Buddy into the mix on August 1:

“That’s what happens when you’re on an infant schedule. But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over.”

Originally, Nikki and the DWTS pro were expecting to deliver on her August 6 due date, but after doctors got worried about high blood pressure, they went to get induced early. To their surprise, her water broke in the doctor’s office:

Congrats again on the arrival of Matteo and Buddy!!

