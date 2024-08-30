Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Went To Couples Therapy Years Before Domestic Violence Arrest -- For THIS Issue!

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev had problems in their relationship long before his domestic violence arrest this week.

As you may recall, the former WWE star formerly known as Nikki Bella has been open about how she and her husband struggled with communication. However, it reached a point a few years ago they had to seek out couples therapy due to how he spoke to her at times! Whoa! That hits a lot different today…

The confession happened on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine in 2021 when the former Bachelorette shared that she didn’t know if Artem liked her while they were paired together for Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars and often fought with him. Girl, you are not the only dancing partner he had issues with! It seems the professional dancer has a bit of a mean streak…

But at the time, Kaitlyn didn’t know if anyone else had an issue with Artem, so she asked Nikki if she had a similar experience on the show! Remember, the former professional wrestler was partnered with the professional dancer on Season 25 before they became a couple! And it sounds like Nikki also had a horrible time working with Artem! She explained he was “super strict” with her during rehearsals. And one day, the television personality had enough of his attitude and walked out of practice:

“He kind of made a comment about my jive and got really mad at me. And I was like ‘You know what, dude? J. Lo and Beyoncé don’t jive. I don’t have time for this.’ And I walked out and I got in my car.”

Yikes! If Artem was so terrible to her on the show, it makes you wonder what she saw to convince her to date and eventually marry him…

After leaving rehearsal, Nikki remembered calling her then-fiancé John Cena and telling him she was “quitting” and wouldn’t “stand for this” anymore, adding:

“He is a d**k!”

But after getting to know him over the years, Nikki said she now realizes “when he gets really stressed, he doesn’t realize his tone.” His lack of awareness of how he spoke to the Total Bellas alum led the pair to go to couples therapy:

“We’re actually in therapy for this. I remember, like, even during dress rehearsals sometimes, I’d be like, ‘Is he mad at me?’ It’d make me feel really off. And it’d just be his tone.”

Tone or not, you don’t treat someone horribly at work — or at home — ever. It’s not OK. And again, it appears Artem hasn’t been the greatest guy to his dance partners… and allegedly to his life partner. This was a pretty big red flag, in retrospect.

On Thursday, Artem was arrested for domestic violence after he called 911 over a medical emergency. Although the 42-year-old performer called them off shortly afterward, police still arrived at the scene. And when they saw injuries on the victim, they arrested him. Cops haven’t confirmed the other person involved in the situation. However, the booking code from Napa County Jail stated he was charged with felony corporal injury to a spouse, which sadly indicates Nikki. Awful. For now, she won’t be opening up about what happened. A rep for the momma spoke out about the “private matter” on Friday, saying she “asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.” But it appears Nikki and Artem have been going through it for a while.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

