DWTS Producers Had THIS Plan For Artem Chigvintsev's Career Before Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest

Even before Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on accusations of domestic violence on Thursday morning in Napa Valley, California, the producers of Dancing With The Stars already had a plan for the short-term future of his on-screen dancing career.

That is, they had already been planning on sending him to the bench! According to a new report by People on Friday morning, the pro dancer was NOT part of the plans for the forthcoming 33rd season of Dancing With The Stars even prior to his stunning arrest.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Chigvintsev was arrested around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in California’s famed Napa County. Cops haven’t said who the alleged victim was, but based on the booking code indicating that Artem was copped on charges of “felony corporal injury to spouse,” it is heartbreakingly thought to involve his wife Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella).

Naturally, among all the fallout from the arrest, people have been wondering how this terrible situation might affect his DWTS career. But in the short-term, at least, he was already being faded from the ballroom.

Now, to be fair, having Artem sit out the upcoming season isn’t uncommon. As People notes, the decision previously made to shelve him for a season is pretty typical, as producers will rotate dancers each year based on celebrity castings. So, his initial removal from the next season’s stage wasn’t strange — or punitive.

But when the full cast of the new season of the hit ABC dance show is announced on Good Morning America next Wednesday, he won’t be part of it. And now, after this arrest, who knows what the future may hold. Reactions, y’all?

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/FayesVision/WENN]

Aug 30, 2024 07:30am PDT

