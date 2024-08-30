Artem Chigvintsev Claimed Wife Nikki Garcia Was Assaulting HIM In Shocking 911 Call -- And Sadly A Child Was Present...

Details from the 911 call in the alleged domestic violence situation surrounding Artem Chigvintsev have been revealed.



As we have been reporting, the 42-year-old professional dancer was taken into custody for domestic abuse at around 10:00 a.m. in Napa Valley on Thursday. Police have not confirmed the alleged victim’s identity, as the person requested anonymity. However, the booking code at the Napa County Jail revealed Artem was booked on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse — meaning the incident most likely involved his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella). So heartbreaking.

Now, new shocking information came out about his arrest. Sources previously claimed someone at their home called 911 at around 8:30 a.m. about “a medical emergency.” They placed another call afterward, telling paramedics and the fire department — who already were on the way — not to come anymore. The identity of the caller was unknown at the time. But we now know who that person was!

According to TMZ on Friday, Artem was the one who called 911 for medical assistance! But here’s the jaw-dropping twist… He also told the dispatcher that Nikki was assaulting HIM during an argument! What!? In a dispatch call obtained by the outlet, the dispatcher said:

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party].”

He said she was throwing shoes at him? Even so, police clearly did not buy that she was the aggressor in this situation…

And then one of our fears was confirmed. A child was at the scene of the alleged incident. While the kid’s name was not revealed on the call, we can only assume it was Nikki and Artem’s 4-year-old son, Matteo. Awful. The dispatcher continued:

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

But as we mentioned, someone called off the first responders. It turns out Artem was the one to do so, as the dispatcher notes:

“RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

She also mentioned a 4-year-old was at the house, and the wife has the kid now. During the call, the dispatcher said Artem and Nikki were physically “separated.” Listen to the entire 911 call (below):

Although the former Dancing With the Stars pro canceled the paramedics, TMZ reported police still showed up at their home an hour later. Notably, cops saw visible injuries on the alleged victim and arrested Artem for felony corporal injury to a spouse. Wow. It is interesting the Strictly Come Dancing alum claimed Nikki assaulted him, not the other way around, and yet HE was the one arrested. Of course, we still don’t have the full details of what went down at their house, but it’s clear the police determined he was the threat — not her as he tried to paint her to be.

Reactions to the 911 call, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

