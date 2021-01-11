Nina Dobrev Celebrates 'Redo' Birthday With BF Shaun White: '2020 Didn't Count'

Honestly, we’re so on board with this idea.

We all know 2020 was the year of missed opportunities while we sheltered at home to protect others. But Nina Dobrev is taking 2021 into her own hands and declaring the year never existed. LOLz! On Saturday, the actress celebrated her second 31st birthday, joking about her “redo” on Instagram:

“im so excited to be turning 31 (again) today!

(because i think we can all agree 2020 didn’t count, so I’ll be taking a redo)”

Too funny! The Vampire Diaries alum isn’t afraid to do it again this year either, sarcastically threatening:

“2021 better get its s**t together quick otherwise it’ll still be my 31st birthday next year too…”

The Canadian star’s boyfriend Shaun White also paid tribute to the birthday girl, who turned 32 on Saturday, with a sweet collection of silly throwback pics dressed in ’80s attire. He wrote:

“Too bad we never have any fun together…Happy birthday baby! ”

The quarantine couple continues to go strong through the pandemic. After first being rumored together in March, they confirmed their relationship in May when making the romance social media official. They’ve since been open about spending the holidays together. So sweet!

Here’s to hoping Nina has a better year this time around!

