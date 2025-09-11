Nina Dobrev Delayed Wedding Planning MONTHS Before Shocking Shaun White Split! 

Was Nina Dobrev getting cold feet months before her split from Shaun White?

Back in March, the Vampire Diaries alum told E! News they hadn’t started planning their wedding yet! The two got engaged in October 2024, so you’d think Nina and Shaun would’ve at least picked a date or tried on a few dresses and tuxes, something! But no, nothing at all… Hmm…

The actress blamed their busy schedules at the time, saying:

“I was in Australia shooting a movie and then Christmas and New Year’s.”

That’s fair! Filming is time-consuming! The holidays are also crazy busy as you’re often getting ready and spending a lot of time with friends and family! However, there may be more to the delay! Nina went on to share that she wanted to “enjoy” her fiancée era a little longer:

“I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process. We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is — you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short.”

The Degrassi: The Next Generation star then gushed:

“It’s so fun to say fiancé.”

We totally believed her at the time! It’s a fun response. Plus, Nina seemed so happy back then despite delaying wedding plans! And yet, now she and Shaun are over? Just a few months later? What?!

People confirmed on Thursday that the two broke up after five years together. A source told the outlet:

“It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

They were last spotted out together on August 31. However, a week later, Nina stepped out on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Eternity — without her engagement ring! The breakup was recent then! But what happened in those seven days? Was the real reason Nina delayed wedding planning months ago because she was unsure if she wanted to marry the professional snowboarder, and fully came to that realization last week? Did something scandalous go down? Or is this a case of conscious uncoupling?

Unfortunately, there are no answers yet. But we want to know why the heck Nina and Shaun are suddenly no longer together! We can’t believe these two are done! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

