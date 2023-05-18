NO ONE From Royal Family Reached Out To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Their Car Chase!

Well, this is kinda heartless, isn’t it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a very scary paparazzi car chase on Tuesday night while in New York City with the actress’ mother, Doria Ragland. While an investigation is ongoing to find out exactly what happened, it was said to be a “near catastrophic” incident that lasted two hours, though there have been some conflicting reports.

Regardless, considering Princess Diana‘s fatal paparazzi car crash in 1997, the whole thing is very eerie and was probably quite traumatic for the Duke of Sussex. This is why we’re shocked to learn NO ONE from the royal family has reached out to Harry or Meghan!

According to a Page Six source on Wednesday, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine have not contacted their estranged relatives regarding the incident. Jeez! We understand they are still dealing with their feud, but you’d think this would be a moment to set aside their issues and check in. Surely William and Charles should know how frightening this must’ve been for the 38-year-old!

The second source told the outlet the Sussexes are “still upset, to say the least,” while noting “[the occurrence] was horrific.” Similarly, an insider told Us Weekly the couple and Meghan’s mom “were terrified throughout the whole ordeal,” adding:

“Everyone is still very upset.”

The confidant explained the couple had been “frighteningly pursued” by 12 photographers after leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

According to Page Six sources, the threesome reportedly left the event in an SUV but after about 15 minutes of driving in circles between FDR Drive and West 57th Street, they stopped at the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side. They then ditched their car and got into a yellow cab and headed to their friend’s apartment. Though, according to their taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, paps were still heavily following them and they turned back to the police station for safety. He described the group, including a security guard, as being “very nervous,” though the driver didn’t feel like they were “in danger.”

Addressing the situation, the Sussexes released a statement, saying:

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The NYPD has also confirmed the incident and is currently investigating the situation more thoroughly. At this time, there “were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard” to the chase, law enforcement sources told Deadline. Still, it was certainly a very nerve-wracking night for Harry, Meghan, and Doria, which makes it all the more sad they aren’t getting any support from their UK relatives! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

