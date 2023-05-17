Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Prince Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Involved In ‘Near Catastrophic’ Paparazzi 'Car Chase'

Meghan Markle Slams Upcoming Docuseries – Says It’s NOT How She & Prince Harry ‘Would Have Told It’

Absolutely terrifying.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a very serious car chase last night at the hands of paparazzi in New York City. Chilling considering the fate of Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed:

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road,
pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Meghan and Harry outside of NYC event before car chase
Meghan and Harry pictured outside of the event before getting into their car. (c) MEGA/WENN

The couple was attending the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was being honored.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 17, 2023 07:54am PDT

Share This