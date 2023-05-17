Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Involved In ‘Near Catastrophic’ Paparazzi 'Car Chase'

Absolutely terrifying.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a very serious car chase last night at the hands of paparazzi in New York City. Chilling considering the fate of Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed:

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road,

pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The couple was attending the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was being honored.

