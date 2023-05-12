Meghan Markle Told Reality TV Pal 'To F**k Off' When She Started Dating Prince Harry -- Read The Claims!

Meghan Markle is getting blasted for ghosting a former friend once she went royal!

Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh just called out the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast, Mumlemmas & More with Millie & Charlie. She claims the pair were pretty close friends… until Prince Harry entered the picture!

On Wednesday’s episode, Millie recalled her last conversation with the Suits alum, which came just after the couple’s relationship went public. It was obviously a stressful time for Meghan, and her icy response made that VERY clear! Millie told her co-host Charlie Boud:

“She cut me dead. […] I never heard from her again and I never messaged her again because I felt like she kind of told me to f**k off basically in that message. Meghan Markle ghosted me, babe.”

The reality star explained how they first met at a hotel opening in Istanbul in 2015. They immediately hit it off, she recalled:

“[We] got on like a house on fire and spent the night partying and having fun and we just stayed in touch.”

When Meghan then traveled to London and didn’t know anyone or her way around the city, Millie took her under her wing, the makeup artist claimed:

“I took her to my favorite spots and she didn’t know that many people so I kind of connected her with the best places to get your nails done, like my little black book. I gave her just like all my contacts.”

The pair connected over being into “wellness,” blogging (Meghan had a lifestyle blog called The Tig back then), and over their divorces. The Deal or No Deal briefcase girl had split from her first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011 while Millie cut ties with rapper Professor Green in 2016. She went on:

“We were both kind of into the same things and we probably hang out like a handful of times. I definitely would say we were not best friends but when she was in town she would let me know and we would sometimes hang out.”

Their last in-person interaction was at a hotel in the Cotswolds in southern England — and that’s when Meg actually divulged she was dating Harry! Mackintosh recalled:

“She was staying there and said, ‘Just come and hang out.’ What I thought was going to be like a day of yoga and chilling ended up being rosé and margaritas in the pool and we had, like, a really fun afternoon.”

But the fun didn’t last forever, she added:

“That was the last time I saw her.”

On the relationship news, the podcaster explained:

“I thought, ‘Great that’s nice for her.’ I don’t know [Harry] just to clarify. I never met him. I was, like, ‘Great,’ didn’t really ask too much about him. Didn’t really think too much about it at the time. If only I had known.”

When the rest of the world found out about the relationship, it sparked an insane amount of media attention, which is why Millie decided to reach out and check to see if her friend was OK. She shared:

“I do know what it’s like to have a lot of media attention. It can be really overwhelming and it can be unpleasant, so I messaged her and just said like, ‘Hey, hope you’re OK. Thinking of you.'”

But the “abrupt message” she received back was unlike anything she’d heard from the Archetypes podcast host before. She remembered:

“What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space. Maybe needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure … So I didn’t message her again … But I did expect that we would stay in touch.”

Whoa! That’s sad… While she doesn’t know for sure what drove them apart, she believes Meghan was trying to distance herself from Hollywood at the time, suggesting:

“What could I offer her at that point? She had met her prince. I was on a reality show so … I’m guessing she was like, ‘I can’t be associated with Made in Chelsea. I’m going to be royal.’”

As Perezcious readers may remember, when it was time for Harry and Meghan to say “I do” in 2018, Millie was nowhere to be found. On the snub, she said it made her feel “a bit like s**t” not getting invited — but if they weren’t speaking, we can’t imagine how she thought she’d make the guest list for the royal wedding?? Regardless, the 33-year-old’s name started coming up in headlines at the time, with “loads” of inaccurate stories claiming she’d been uninvited. She reflected:

“That was quite hurtful because I hadn’t done anything, but my name is being dragged through it in quite a negative way. It was a bit embarrassing.”

Yeesh… Nowadays, Millie’s moved on from the past relationship and says about her former friend that she doesn’t “wish her any bad” karma. See her tell the story in this clip (below)!

