Parents Of Supposedly Kidnapped Baby Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder!

There’s a massive update in the case of the missing baby Emmanuel Haro!

As we previously reported, Rebecca Haro claimed she was in the parking lot of a Big 5 in Yucaipa, California, on Thursday, August 14, changing her 7-month-old son’s diaper when someone suddenly knocked her out and took him. She told KTLA while sporting a black eye:

“When I was driving over, I smelled the baby had gone to the restroom, so I said, ‘Don’t worry, we are going to change you.’ I was going to get the diaper, and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and I don’t remember anything since. I woke up here on the floor, and I didn’t see Emmanuel.”

Rebecca said she then ran into the store to search for Emmanuel. When she didn’t see him, she called 911. Police launched a search for the little guy, but they haven’t found him yet. And since his disappearance, the parents came under scrutiny – all because the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department discovered “inconsistencies” in Rebecca’s story. She also “declined to continue with the interview” and asked for a lawyer instead. The mom told KTLA her husband, Jake Haro, requested an attorney only because cops asked her to take a lie detector test. That is a red flag alone. But there’s more.

Rebecca claimed in an interview with KCAL-TV that there were no cameras in the parking lot of the store, where the abduction happened. However, the police department recovered a “substantial” amount of footage from the area. What’s incredibly alarming? The Orange County Register learned Jake was sentenced to six years in prison for felony wilful child cruelty — though he only did 180 days in jail and four years of probation because the sentence was suspended. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department also said they were “unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel.” Not good. Now, a new development has happened.

Rebecca and Jake were arrested on Friday… on suspicion of murder. Sadly, authorities now believe Emmanuel is deceased. Heartbreaking. Per SBSD, detectives with the department’s Homicide Detail and Specialized Enforcement Division slammed the couple in handcuffs outside their home in Cabazon. And it was all caught on camera. They were then booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside without bail. No one else was arrested, and police say there are no other suspects at this time. Take a look at the footage below:

SUSPECT 1: Jake Mitchell Haro, 32-years-old, Resident of Cabazon, CA

SUSPECT 2: Rebecca Renee Haro, 41-years-old, Resident of Cabazon, CA

VICTIM(S): Emmanuel Haro, seven-month-old Infant of Cabazon, CA This investigation began on August 14, 2025, as a reported kidnapping at the… pic.twitter.com/u75jgrFKtz — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 22, 2025

Several residents in the area have since reacted to the shocking news. Jennifer McCrary told KABC:

“It’s heart wrenching for everybody. I’m a mother and a grandmother. It’s been emotional. I’ve been following it since it started, and it’s taken a toll on me. I’ve been having a hard time sleeping at night, just trying to keep up with the updates.”

Raegen Wiler said she “got goosebumps” over what happened, but she “had a feeling” about the parents. Clearly, she wasn’t the only one. At this time, SBSD is continuing to search for Emmanuel. Sheriff Shannon Dicus said:

“The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel. I want to thank members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the community, and media for bringing attention to this case. I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable.”

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. We’ll keep you posted. But this situation is devastating. Our hearts break for baby Emmanuel…

