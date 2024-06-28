North West Enjoys Girls' Day Out With Stepmom Bianca Censori Doing THIS Cute Bonding Activity In Tokyo!

Bianca Censori and North West got in some bonding time while in Tokyo this week!

According to The US Sun, the 29-year-old stepmom and the 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went to the Mipig Cafe in the Harajuku area on Wednesday night, where they played and cuddled some adorable micro pigs. Aww!!! In pictures obtained by the outlet, Bianca was captured sitting on the floor while taking photos of the tiny animals with her phone. Meanwhile, North, sporting a floral pink kimono, white Nike socks, and slides, sat across from her.

How was their interaction together? A witness told The US Sun on Thursday that the pair looked really “close,” saying:

“They were holding the pigs and hanging out and laughing. They seemed like they were close. It was so cute.”

We wonder what Kimmy Kakes thinks about how tight Bianca and North have become… The source went on to detail what happened when the pair entered the cafe, recalling:

“[Bianca and North] walked in. Kayne’s [wife] was wearing some kind of high fashion thing. She was out of place. I didn’t know who she was.”

Hey, what she had on is not the most eyebrow-raising high fashion attire she’s worn since getting hitched to Kanye! While the witness did not recognize Bianca, they definitely knew it was North with the Yeezy architectural designer the second they stepped inside the building! They added:

“I watched the Kardashians. I was like ‘holy s**t that’s North.’”

The outlet noted North and Bianca stayed at the shop for about an hour before leaving. See the pictures from their outing HERE.

Wow! It seems North really likes her stepmom! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

