Keke Palmer Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby!

Keke Palmer has some news for us!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening, the astrology-loving momma-to-be couldn’t contain herself after the talk show host inquired about her little one’s expected astrological sign. She explained:

“My baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries. I’m not sure exactly… Pisces are known to be very deep — they’re emotional creatures.”

THEN, while describing her potential parenting tactics if baby does happen to arrive during Pisces season, the 29-year-old seemingly let slip the sex:

“I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

AHHH! That sounds like a pretty firm confirmation to us!! Fans quickly took to Twitter to call attention to the news, writing things like:

“Wait. Did Keke Palmer just reveal she’s having a boy on Jimmy Fallon?!” “keke just said ‘my baby boy’ on the tonight show OMGGGG congratulations”

We love how excited everyone is!! See the full moment (below):

Fans who follow the Nope star thought she had hinted she was expecting a baby girl earlier this month, after tweeting:

“It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao. Also, baby girls are a blessing”

See (below):

It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao. Also, baby girls are a blessing ???? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) January 3, 2023

Maybe that was before she and boyfriend Darius Jackson got official confirmation? Either way, Keke deserves ALL the happiness in the world, and we just know she’s going to be an excellent mother.

