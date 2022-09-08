Obese TikTok Star Idan Ohayon Dead At 28

Beloved TikTok star Idan Ohayon has tragically passed away.

Known for his posts about eating and self-deprecating jokes regarding his obese stature, the Israel native was pronounced dead at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Tuesday night. He was just 28 years old.

The news was confirmed by his family, who cited his cause of death as an unspecified medical condition. They also revealed his funeral is being held Wednesday at a cemetery in Kiryat Gat.

So sad and SO young!

Related: TikTok Beauty Queen Dead At 21 Following Freak Skydiving Accident

The influencer was recently cast in a documentary-style reality show called The Creatoks, in which participants compete for the title of Israel’s most acclaimed content creator. He stood quite a chance as beloved as he was.

His following, which consisted of over 200 thousand users across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, quickly began flooding his recent uploads with their thoughts, writing sentiments like:

“I’m in shock may his soul rest in peace” “Who would have thought” “May your memory be blessed I am in shock.”

It’s clear what a positive impact he had on the lives of many. He will be missed by so many.

We’re sending lots of love and support to his family in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Idan.

[Images via Idan Ohayon/TikTok & YouTube]