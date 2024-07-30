OnlyFans Creator Who Worked As Prison Guard Pleads Guilty To Making Explicit Video With Prisoner!

A London prison guard is in DEEP trouble after sneaking into an inmate’s cell to have sex with him… And it’s all on camera!

Linda De Sousa Abreu has been arrested following an incident that occurred in late June at the HMP Wandsworth prison in London. You may have even heard of a viral video floating around social media of a female prison guard having sex with an inmate… That guard was Linda!

In the footage, inmate Linton Weirich can be seen smoking what appears to be a joint while having sex with the guard as he brags:

“This is how we live at Wandsworth, bruv, yeah.”

WILD!

Linda’s radio then goes off, which the cellmate — who records the whole thing — tells to “shut the f**k up,” before ensuring Linton:

“No one’s coming through my door, bro. I will fight him — do your thing, bro.”

The cellmate goes on to get some pretty NSFW close-up shots, including one of Linda’s face. In the following days, the footage was leaked online, and according to the BBC, Linda attempted to flee the country. The outlet reported that while heading to the Heathrow Airport, she called the prison to inform them she would not be returning to work. However, Metropolitan Police arrested her before she could board a flight to Madrid.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s Tetteh Turkson has since addressed the controversy, saying in a statement:

“De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility. The CPS recognizes there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power. After working closely with the Metropolitan Police to build the strongest possible case, De Sousa had no option but accept she was guilty. She will now rightly face the consequences of her actions.”

Remember, her face is ON CAMERA in the act… So it’d be pretty hard to get out of it. And so on Monday, the former prison guard pleaded guilty in Isleworth Crown Court to one count of misconduct in a public office.

It’s since been revealed that Linda is MARRIED! But she’s also a swinger who runs an OnlyFans account with her husband Nathan. Last year, the pair appeared on the reality show Open House: The Great Sex Experiment, where they admitted to being in an open relationship. Our question: how did she even land the prison guard job in the first place? And why??

SUCH wild stuff! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Linda De Sousa Abreu/TikTok]