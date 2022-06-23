More O.J. Simpson Legal Trouble! Victim's Father Demands $40 MILLION More! 

27 years after the infamous trial took place, O.J. Simpson is still in hot water!

As you’ll recall, the former NFL star was the center of perhaps the most talked about trial of all time back in the mid-1990s. Although he was cleared in the criminal trial, in the civil trial he was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after he was found liable for the death of their son, Ron Goldman. Ron also died alongside O.J.’s estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. They were found stabbed to death outside Nicole’s home in Brentwood, California.

Fred Goldman, who is the father of the late Ron, has spoken out before about how Simpson owes him more than what was originally agreed upon. In 2015, Goldman stated that due to interest piling up over the years, Simpson then owed the family $57 million. That’s A LOT of interest! What is the interest rate for something like this?

O.J. was convicted of an armed robbery in Los Angeles in 2007, where he was booked into prison. He served 9 years before being released on parole in 2017. After 4 years of parole, Simpson was granted complete freedom in December of last year. And according to Fred, the freedom means O.J. should have more time to pay his dues…

The 81-year-old alleged that Simpson has only made “relatively small payments” throughout the years. With interest adding up and Goldman’s presumption that the former running-back “should be making money” since his release from prison, he says that the sum the family is owed has increased again — by $40 MILLION!

Fred has stated that the sum O.J. now owes him has grown to a whopping $97 MILLION! Reports made in 2021 allege that Simpson has only paid about $132,000 of that huge amount. If that’s the case, he’s got a LOT of catching up to do! Yikes!

According to TMZ, Goldman believes that O.J. has “more money than the Simpsons claim to have” and he’s hoping that his move of once again increasing the quota of what he is owed will “help shake some of that cash loose”!

Simpson seems to be living a relatively carefree lifestyle now, which he regularly shows off on social media, moving from one golf course to another across the Las Vegas area. If O.J. is found by the court to owe the money that these new filings state he does — he might be using that golfing money for something else — paying off the bill he was ordered to 25 years ago!

