Olivia Jade Shows Support For Jacob Elordi After Glen Powell Dating Rumors!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade may be over, but there’s clearly still a lot of respect between them! Even as she seemingly moves on!

Last month, news broke that the Euphoria star and Lori Loughlin’s daughter broke up after four years together. But it didn’t take long for either of them to bounce back… Jacob is wrapped up in a press tour for his upcoming film Frankenstein, which is directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and has projects with Margot Robbie and other A-listers in the pipeline. For Olivia’s part, she’s seemingly moved on with Anyone But You star Glen Powell, as the pair were spotted on a date in NYC last week. A source even told celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi that the pair “have been seeing each other for a while now.”

But it looks like there’s no hard feeling at all, because Jacob and Olivia just had a reunion!

Related: Olivia Wilde Spotted Making Out With Pop Star’s Ex-Husband!

At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for Frankenstein on Monday, the 25-year-old model showed up to support her ex. In footage obtained by People, Olivia is seen wearing a white gown featuring a plunging neckline waiting for her ex as he poses for photos. He soon walks over to her and, in true gentleman fashion, holds the train of her gown as they walk up a flight of stairs. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Fans also shared photos on X (Twitter) of the pair walking outside of the venue, and Olivia looks happier than ever. See (below):

Wow! Either they’re REALLY friendly still or there’s still some leftover feelings… We wonder how Glen feels?!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]