Olivia Wilde Spotted Making Out With Pop Star's Ex-Husband!

Olivia Wilde is working her magic on a certain pop star’s ex-husband!

Over the weekend, The US Sun reported that the Don’t Worry Darling director was spotted on a three-hour dinner date with art dealer Caspar Jopling… If that name rings a bell at all, it’s probably because he’s the ex-husband of Ellie Goulding!

It was just last year that Ellie announced she and Caspar were splitting up — only after scandalous pics emerged of her kissing a surf instructor! We guess they were trying to keep it totally quiet until that came up. The exes share a 3-year-old son, so maybe they thought privacy was the best policy? Anyway, the kissing pics threw that plan in the trash.

And now Caspar is getting his revenge with his own steamy kissing pics hitting the tabloids! An eyewitness told the outlet:

“Caspar and Olivia seemed incredibly loved up and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. At dinner they were laughing and joking and seemed very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company.”

But after dinner is when the pair had a bit of dessert:

“Outside the restaurant they kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers with their arms wrapped around each other before getting into the same taxi and disappearing into the night together.”

OMG! You can see the HOT pics HERE. We wonder how Ellie feels about her ex moving on with someone more famous… Bet she didn’t see that coming…

Thoughts on this new pairing, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 08, 2025 17:15pm PDT

