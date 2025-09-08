New Couple Alert -- Glen Powell And Jacob Elordi's Ex Olivia Jade Giannulli!

Jacob Elordi is out, Glen Powell is in. Olivia Jade Giannulli knows how to choose ‘em!

It appears as though we have our newest hawt Hollywood couple! Except their love might not actually be so new… Last week, DeuxMoi shared photos of the Anyone But You star on a date with none other than Jacob’s ex Olivia Jade Giannulli in NYC. According to eyewitnesses, her mom Lori Loughlin accompanied them alongside a group of friends. Right off the bat, romance rumors started swirling as it appeared they were introducing their parents! So they must have been developing their romance for a while!

Over the weekend an insider told the gossip blog:

“Glen and Olivia have been seeing each other for a while now.”

Oh wow! We’ve been hearing that Glen wasn’t on the market to date Sydney Sweeney because he was already involved with a mystery gal… Could this be her?!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]