Jason Sudiekis Hopes Harry Styles Will 'Get Bored' Of Olivia Wilde!?

The Jason Sudeikis camp will NOT let his ex’s new romance rest!

In the early days of their breakup, everyone seemed totally content with the narrative that Jason and Olivia Wilde’s split was peaceful and amicable. But now that she’s stepped out with Harry Styles, all bets are off. It’s been less than two weeks since the director went public with her new muse, and sources close to the SNL alum have since contradicted the breakup timeline (MULTIPLE times), the reasons behind the split, and Jason’s true feelings about the situation.

Long story short, it’s clear that the Ted Lasso star is not okay with his baby mama’s blossoming romance. Unfortunately, there’s nothing for him to do but let it all play out.

A source told Us Weekly:

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long.”

Damn!

We get that this is a rough situation, but hoping your ex’s new man will get bored of her is pretty mean spirited. (We hope Harry is not that capricious!) That being said, the Us source said the 45-year-old is “desperate” to win Olivia back, and a desperate man is not above rooting for his ex to get dumped, we suppose.

The insider also mentioned that the comedian hopes to “repair their family,” a wish reiterated by a previous source for Entertainment Tonight. They shared:

“Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split. He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together.”

While Jason lives in apparent torment, ruing the day the former boybander entered their lives, Olivia appears to be having a good time. Despite the somewhat suspect circumstances surrounding their get together (beyond the potential cheating, the boss/employee, 10 year age gap of it all would raise more eyebrows if the gender was reversed), the new couple seem super close already.

The mother of two was spotted wearing the same necklace the 26-year-old donned in his Golden music video, and she’s also been seen hanging out at his LA pad. The duo haven’t taken the leap to move in together yet, though. A source revealed to E! News:

“She stays with him when she doesn’t have kids, but she still has her house.”

Probably for the best — you wouldn’t want to move too fast with all this apparent drama going on behind the scenes. Hopefully this love triangle can get back to an “amicable” place soon.

