Pete Davidson's Fake Wife Broke Into His Family Home!

This story just got even creepier!

As we previously reported, Pete Davidson is NOT married. Not particularly shocking news — except someone named Michelle Mootreddy had put out a press release saying they were married and starting a production company together. She claimed to be a childhood friend of the comedian, and that they started the company as a couple “to increase diversity & belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural & social impact,” according to the (fake) website. A noble goal, except it was completely false.

We weren’t sure what to make of Mootreddy’s mysterious fabrication. It seemed like a bizarre PR scam, but now, things have escalated to full blown stalking! On Thursday, Mootreddy was arrested for trespassing at the SNL cast member’s Staten Island home. Page Six reported she first knocked on the door at around 3:30 p.m., only to be turned away by Pete’s mom, who asked her to leave. Then, per TMZ, the woman circled around the house, entered through a side door, and sat down at the kitchen table.

Freaky!

Someone (presumably Pete’s poor mother) then called 911, and Mootreddy was arrested on the scene. Law enforcement sources told Page Six that the stalker claimed to the arresting officers that she had “a telepathic love connection” with the King of Staten Island star. Totally and completely creepy — and so scary for Pete’s mom! Thankfully, the actor himself wasn’t home at the time, or who knows how weird things would have gotten.

TMZ learned that Mootreddy was booked on “charges of criminal trespass (misdemeanor), trespass (violation), 2 counts of stalking (misdemeanor), and harassment (violation).” We imagine they’ll also soon be slapped with a restraining order from the 27-year-old.

Pete’s team hasn’t commented on the upsetting incident. Following the kerfuffle around the bogus production company, “Bodega Cats Presents,” his lawyer stated:

“Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

As they should!

Hopefully, this arrest marks the end of this strange saga. Pete is known for being pretty open about his personal life in his comedy, so maybe we’ll hear how he feels about having a stalker on the next “Weekend Update” segment. But we wouldn’t blame him for wanting to put this whole freaky incident behind him. We’re just glad he’s safe and this stalker didn’t escalate things any further.

[Image via NBC/YouTube]