Olivia Wilde & Margaret Zhang React To Wearing The SAME Dress To The Met Gala!

Two is better than one, right?

As the world continues to come down from the fashion high of Monday night’s Met Gala, fans and celebs alike are continuing to review the event, and all of the amazing looks, in all their glory. However, for Olivia Wilde, it’s a game of comparisons as she and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang actually wore the same look!

In case you didn’t see, the Don’t Worry Darling director and the fashion editor both wore a Karl Langerfeld-designed Chloé dress from a 1983 collection. Olivia’s was in white, while Margaret’s was in black, but they both had the signature guitar detailing on the front. See (below):

Related: Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy Insist They’re JUST Friends!

Tuesday morning, Olivia took to Instagram to address the fashion choices, calling herself and Margaret “great minds.” She added:

“If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang”

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang react to wearing the same dress to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/jW9dCB3Td1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

The editor seemingly agreed, sharing the pic to her story, writing, “CUE THE STRINGS” alongside several muscle and violin emojis.

Hey, at least they took it like a couple of champs! However, we can’t help but feel this was maybe Anna Wintour’s way of sending Liv a message, since she famously approves every look before it debuts on the carpet. Guess she’s team Florence Pugh!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]