Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy's Friends Insist They're A Couple Amid Met Gala Dating Denial!

Actually love??

That’s the question everybody wants to know right now about Vogue chief Anna Wintour and longtime actor Bill Nighy after they stepped out arm-in-arm at Monday night’s Met Gala!

The two 73-year-old Brits looked as comfortable as could be in close quarters together as they walked the red carpet and observed the star-studded proceedings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They were so cozy, in fact, that insiders are now openly pondering their potential climb towards romantic chemistry! Squeeee!

Related: Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Are NOT Dating, Sources Say! BUT!

As eagle-eyed watchers of Monday night’s Met Gala know all too well, Anna was draped in always-classy Chanel at the impactful fashion event honoring her late friend Karl Lagerfeld. But it was what else was draped on Anna come Monday evening — as in, the Love Actually actor — which is really making us take notice!!

Because Nighy and Wintour posed so openly and closely for cameras while climbing the stairs at the event, insiders are rushing to divulge deets about whether or not they’re actually dating!

A rep for the Buckley’s Chance actor gave a very explicit and simple denial to Page Six on Tuesday. In that rep’s words, Bill and Anna are merely friends right now — just like they have been for years:

“Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship.”

And yet…

…Not everybody was so keen on denying the romantic chemistry between them!

A source “close to the Condé Nast chief” seemed to directly undercut Nighy’s rep with an extremely simple statement that offered up a 180-degree-opposite sentiment:

“We think last night speaks for itself.”

Awww!

Those in attendance at Monday night’s shindig also offered up their observations of how the high-class pair interacted. An unnamed attendee simply said this:

“They are so cute.”

While another dropped a BIG bomb!

This insider told the outlet Wintour “was smiling the entire time” she was with Nighy on Monday evening, and explained:

“They are the new royal couple of fashion! Look at their body language — I have never seen Anna like that before.”

Plus, this source added, Bill’s insistence on having Anna’s arm in such a way is a very different move from what she was used to publicly with her former partner Shelby Bryan:

“Even when she was with Shelby he would always stand behind her.”

Hmmm…

Now there is no question Anna and Bill have been close pals for decades, like Nighy’s rep stated. They’ve been spotted out and about in NYC, London, and elsewhere on and off for years now. But never quite like this before!!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Is ‘Active’ In The Dating Scene After Jay Cutler Divorce, However…

As we noted (above), Anna was previously in a relationship with Texas businessman Shelby Bryan, but that ended a couple years back. Before that, she was married to now-former husband David Shaffer — with whom she shares adult children Bee Carrozzini and Charles Shaffer.

As for Nighy, he split from longtime partner Diana Quick back in 2008. They share an adult child, too — actress Mary Nighy.

Hilariously, Bill was asked about his longstanding connection to Anna in an interview earlier this year. Back in February, the Telegraph posed him a question about whether he was dating Wintour. His reply at the time was classic:

“I’d love to answer that, but if I did, I’d be involving the Telegraph’s readers in something very close to gossip, and I know they’d never forgive me for that.”

LOLz!

He may not be able to be that coy with it now, though! Not after Monday night’s Met Gala showing!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]