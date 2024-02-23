Ellie Goulding & Husband Confirm Split After Steamy Pics Surface Of Her Kissing Surf Instructor!

Ellie Goulding’s marriage to husband Caspar Jopling is over!

For those who don’t know, there had been rumors for a while of there being trouble in paradise between the estranged couple. In June 2023, reports came out that they were “living apart” as their marriage suffered due to their hectic schedules. However, a friend of the couple told The Sun at the time “there is no discussion of a divorce and neither of them have been in a new relationship.”

At first, the two were trying to work things out. In September, the outlet reported that Ellie even cut ties with her close friend Zac Goldsmith to give her marriage with Caspar another shot. The singer and her hubby were then seen out together a few times, including six weeks ago on a date night at Ricky Gervais’ comedy show in London. But that night was the last time Ellie and Caspar were together.

Flash forward to the end of February, and things have changed. For starters, Caspar was spotted out and about in London without his wedding ring on. And Ellie? Well, she was caught kissing another man! The Burn artist was spotted canoodling with surf instructor Armando Perez while swimming in the ocean in Costa Rica. A source told The Sun about their steamy PDA session:

“Ellie and Armando seemed very into each other. They share a lot of interests including their love of nature and the ocean. Armando runs a surf school on the beach with his brother and he has been giving Ellie lessons. When Armando wasn’t teaching Ellie, he couldn’t keep his hands off her and pulled her in for a hug and a kiss. Ellie looked blissfully happy and was laughing and joking with him as they messed around in the sea.”

The pictures that prove there is no saving Ellie Goulding's marriage: Singer, 37, packs on the PDA with hunky surf instructor in Costa Rica as she announces split from husband Caspar Jopling – with pals saying she 'moved on some time ago' https://t.co/0csY6f36Vc pic.twitter.com/t7LNMyyaTk — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 23, 2024

So what’s going on with Caspar and Ellie then? Are they definitely over? The answer is… Yes.

After these latest pictures dropped, both took to Instagram Stories to confirm they separated a while ago. Ellie wrote on Friday:

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further.”

Oof. Caspar also addressed the split, writing:

“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s relationship.. that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parent’s to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this — and please ask that your respect mine and Ellie’s privacy.”

As for what caused their breakup? Neither Ellie nor Caspar explained. But a source close to the musician told DailyMail.com on Friday that “divorce is the only outcome” as they’ve tried everything to save their relationship over the past two years. Not to mention the fact that Ellie has been seeing other guys. The insider said:

“Ellie and Caspar have been over for some time now but there was this whole carry on of them pretending to be together. The fact is that it is over, Ellie moved on some time ago but she didn’t want anyone to know. But now she is enjoying the company of other men and there is simply no way back.”

They continued:

“It is so sad, especially because they have got little Arthur but they can’t make it work and now it, really sadly, is going to end in divorce. There is no way that the marriage can be saved, the only way it is going to end now is by divorcing. It wasn’t necessarily the outcome they have always wanted but that’s where they are, Ellie is ready to date other men if he isn’t already, Caspar surely will be back out on the market again soon.”

It’s heartbreaking to see their marriage come to an end! Hopefully, they can continue to amicably co-parent their son moving forward! We would hate to see things get nasty between them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

