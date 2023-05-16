Olivia Wilde Wore A White Wedding Dress To A Wedding?!

Did Olivia Wilde make someone else’s wedding about herself??

If you follow the Don’t Worry Darling director on Instagram, you may have seen that she attended friend Jordan C. Brown and Bachelor alum Colton Underwood’s wedding over the weekend… But did you happen to notice her dress?

Related: Oliva & Vogue China Editor Margaret Zhang Wore The SAME Dress At The Met Gala!

If you didn’t catch her IG Story post Sunday, she shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous, silky dress — a white one. Even more, it was an actual wedding dress, a beautiful Nili Lotan wedding gown! She unapologetically captioned the pic:

“Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast.”

Bold! Everyone knows that wearing white — let alone a full-blown wedding dress — is a big no-no on someone else’s big day… One Twitter user even went as far as to call the move “desperate.”

But according to the Booksmart director, it was “approved” by the only people who mattered. She explained in a follow up post of her and the newlyweds hugging:

“The grooms approved.”

Phew! We guess with no bride to upstage, she just figured she’d slip in there and take that spotlight herself?

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Was Olivia’s wedding attire a little TOO bold? Or is it all good as long as the grooms like it? Share in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]