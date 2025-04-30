Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley Have NO Plans To Blend Families -- There's Too Much 'Heartbreak'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are too busy reveling in one another to even consider blending their families!

More than a week after the Achy Breaky Heart singer and the Austin Powers actress announced their relationship to the world, we’re hearing they have no plans to bring their families together… At least not yet. And with all their respective issues, we can’t say we blame them! As we know all too well, Billy Ray has been on the outs with daughter Miley Cyrus ever since the end of his marriage with her momma Tish. Daughter Noah and son Braison have remained more open to the country crooner, but his adopted older children Trace and Brandi are more in the Miley camp.

As for Elizabeth, she suffered two major losses pretty much back-to-back. Steve Bing, the father of her only son Damian, tragically died by suicide in 2020. And just two years later, her ex-fiancé Shane Warne died following a heart attack. So it goes without saying that her heart is still on the mend! And after Billy Ray’s tumultuous divorce from Firerose, he can relate on a smaller level to the feeling! On Tuesday, an insider told RadarOnline:

“Liz has had her struggles. She was left reeling after Steve’s death and was dealt another blow when Shane died two years later. Billy Ray has had issues with his love life and with family in recent years. They have bonded over heartbreak, and they both revel in each other’s resilience. There’s definitely a spark between them. They just get along.”

As for their children, they want to “figure each other out before they start adding in other family members.” Which is valid! However, Elizabeth’s son Damian reportedly accompanied her on a trip to see the Hannah Montana alum in Nashville — and developed a “connection” with him:

“Billy does have a connection with Damian and talks to him a bunch, but they will take the time to fully incorporate their families.”

As for Hannah Montana herself, the source added:

“Miley isn’t paying much attention to who her dad is dating because she still has to figure out what type of relationship she wants with him going forward.”

Again, totally valid. And we have a feeling things ultimately won’t bode too well as the relationship announcement was reportedly a “slap in the face” for Tish, who suspected a spark between her now-ex-husband and the Brit when they filmed Christmas in Paradise in 2021. The source said:

“Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it. They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact.”

Yeesh.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers??

