Tish Cyrus Unfollows Miley -- Right After Ex Billy Ray Reveals Reconciliation Plans! Yikes!

Oh, no. Just when it looked like most of the family drama was behind the Cyrus fam, an apparent new feud has emerged!

Miley Cyrus has seemingly been thick as thieves with her momma Tish no matter what, even taking her side in the divorce from Billy Ray. And when Tish and Noah were on the outs over Dominic Purcell, Miley was STILL Team Tish, it seemed. Now, though? It looks like Tish is distancing herself!

On Wednesday, fans noticed the matriarch unfollowed the Hannah Montana alum on Instagram. Yikes. And folks noticed it within an hour of Billy Ray hinting at a reunion with his estranged daughter. The Achy Breaky Heart artist took to his feed to share a throwback video of The Climb vocalist at a piano while he sang along with her and strummed the guitar, reminiscing:

“Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies.”

See the sweet clip HERE.

Did Tish unfollow Miley BECAUSE of this? That’s kinda harsh! Miley deserves to have a relationship with both parents if she wants!

But there’s more…

It also seems like Miley could be getting friendly with her dad’s new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley. Despite Billy Ray supposedly keeping the romance a secret from the 32-year-old, the actress has been caught liking the singer’s latest IG post (below). Hmm. Maybe this is all too much for Tish and that’s why she hit unfollow? It seems possible…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)



That said, as of Thursday morning, she’s already following her daughter again, and a Page Six source argued:

“It was a glitch. There’s no drama.”

Huh. IG is really glitching a lot lately, isn’t it?

Whatever the case is, it’s clear there’s still a lot of tension in this family…

Thoughts?? Do U think this was really a glitch?

