One Tree Hill Actor Paul Teal's Cause Of Death Revealed As Sophia Bush & More Pay Tribute

More information has come to light in the tragic death of Paul Teal.

Over the weekend, the One Tree Hill alum’s fiancée Emilia Torello announced the heartbreaking news that at just 35 years old, Paul passed away. She didn’t specify how he died, but did note he was “taken too soon, in a battle that [he] fought bravely without fail.”

Well, it turns out that battle was with pancreatic cancer.

On Monday, Emilia told TMZ Paul had been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer in April. Just seven months later he passed away at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. She told the outlet:

“He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic.”

That’s so, SO heartbreaking. Ugh.

Emilia also revealed Paul filmed a new series for Starz called The Hunting Wives during his cancer battle, and that he felt it helped him to keep fighting.

In the wake of the news, Paul’s One Tree Hill co-stars have come forward to pay tribute to him. On Monday, Sophia Bush took to her Instagram Story to reflect on the sad news:

“Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal. We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on @dramaqueensoth and he’s such a talent. ”

And Jana Kramer wrote on her own IG:

“Sending love and prayers to @paulteal family and friends”

Bethany Joy Lenz also penned a lengthy message reflecting on her fallen co-star. You can see it (below):

Our hearts are broken for Paul’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via Emilia Torello/Instagram & CBS/YouTube]