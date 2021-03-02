Oprah VS The Queen! Royal Biographer SLAMS Upcoming Special For Painting Monarch As 'Some Mafia Boss'

Oprah Winfrey‘s upcoming interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promises to be one of the biggest of all time — up there with Princess Diana on Panorama or more recently Prince Andrew‘s disastrous defense on Newsnight.

The couple have not really opened up in a meaningful way after their momentous decision to step away from their Royal duties and move to the US. But veteran interviewer Oprah promises a tell-all sitdown with “shocking” revelations about pressure from the press, racism in the UK, and of course the family.

As her BFF Gayle King put it on CBS This Morning, “nothing is off limits.”

Video: See The Big Preview Of The Interview HERE!

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told DailyMail.com the preview was an indicator the interview was all “over the top, melodramatic nonsense.” He thinks Oprah’s characterization of Queen Elizabeth as some kind of mob boss who “silenced” Meghan is ludicrous:

“The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. There are no hit men or heavies going around silencing people. Meghan, whilst a working royal, was always protected by a team of Scotland Yard officers. Thankfully, she was never in danger physically and Harry knows that. Talk of being ‘silenced’ is just ridiculous. It suits a narrative, I suppose, but at what cost to the Queen, Prince Philip and the Royal Family and our reputation as a country?”

Hmm. While it’s true Andrew won’t be “sleeping with the fishes” for betraying the family or anything, Her Majesty and the elders of the family are known among Royal experts as “The Firm.” Apart from the lack of violence, with their rules and hierarchy they are often described rather like a Mafia family.

However, that’s by British commentators. We can’t help but wonder if it’s the fact a program from the colonies is discussing them this way that’s bothering folks. But bothersome it is. Not only is Oprah throwing down the gauntlet at the Queen’s feet, we’ve also heard Prince William and Kate Middleton are “utterly aghast” at the Sussexes’ decision to move forward with such a tell-all.

And most recently we’ve heard there’s even more to be wary of — as the interview’s length has been extended by a half hour! As Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed to the outlet:

“An extra 30 minutes could be scary for the Palace. Was this because Harry and Meghan were angry at having their patronages removed or had it always been planned? The interview with Oprah will determine their future relations with the royal family for the foreseeable future.”

Is Oprah just going to make the Royal rift that much worse? Let us know what YOU think of how Meghan and Harry’s interview is being handled in the comments (below)!

[Image via CBS/BBC/YouTube.]