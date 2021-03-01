Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Almost Unsurvivable' Time In The Royal Family -- Couple Will Reveal All To Oprah! Sneak Peek HERE!

Wow… Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are really going all in with this one.

The couple, who now famously live in Santa Barbara, California, just sat down with famed TV host (and neighbor!) Oprah Winfrey for their first major interview since stepping down as senior members of the British royal family back in 2019.

Related: ‘Megxit’ Is Finally Official… To The Royal Family’s Dismay

Now, we’re getting our first good look at some sneak peek footage from the sit-down, too. And judging by the look of it, this chat ought to cover a lot of ground. In the first tease, Oprah talks about Meghan potentially being silenced and how nothing is off limits to being talked about…

And in the second clip, Harry opens up to Oprah about his life, and compares it to that of his mother, the late Princess Diana. At one point, he says (below):

“I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side. Because, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

He later went on to confirm that his biggest fear was “history repeating itself” — a definite reference to the controversial final time in his mother’s life, and her untimely death.

Heavy stuff… Watch (below):

Wow!

For viewers, Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on Sunday, March 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Will U be tuning in?

[Image via CBS/YouTube]