Oprah Winfrey Called Out For 'Shady' Tina Knowles Interview After Cancer Diagnosis Reveal -- See Why!

The internet is not happy with Oprah Winfrey right now!

Following Tina Knowles‘ shocking breast cancer diagnosis announcement earlier in the day, the iconic interviewer had Beyoncé‘s mom on The Oprah Podcast on Tuesday. While she revealed Tina’s book Matriarch would be the newest Oprah’s Book Club pick — exciting! — fans couldn’t help but notice some subtle shade thrown towards the author. Damn!

In a clip circulating on social media, the 71-year-old TV star mentioned how “admirable” it was that the fashion designer got so candid in her memoir. The former talk show host said she’s been “fully engaged” in the story and all the people in Tina’s life, including her exes Matthew Knowles and Richard Lawson. But the way Oprah said it left some fans with a bad taste in their mouths. She expressed:

“We are fully engaged in your story and all the people that are in your life — obviously, your ex-husband… -s! … ex-husbandS.”

That emphasis on “husbands” — oof! See the clip for yourself (below):

Oprah’s shady ass pic.twitter.com/iQJzLpoNLF — COWBOY CARTER Updates ???? ⭑ (@B7Album) April 22, 2025

She really leaned into that one! Oof!

While Tina and the audience laughed about the jab during the podcast, most fans were not pleased with the emphasis. In the replies, viewers SLAMMED the television host, writing:

“Oprah’s shady ass” “like what’s so f**king funny?” “this was unnecessary and weird this is why i don’t care for Oprah anymore. just be attention seeking at other ppl’s expense” “That was so unnecessary She better keep it cute like we don’t play about Mama Tina” “Now Oprah…” “Always shady”

Meanwhile, others came to Oprah’s defense, citing how she and Tina have been besties for years! They wrote:

“Lol Oprah and them are friends, so chill, guys. It’s funny” “Nah guys, this is not deep. Oprah is like this.. about herself as well. Rest” “People calling this very obvious joke between 2 friends weird. Need yall to go outside fr.” “it’s not that deep guys”

We can see how this might come off as rude, especially considering Tina’s recent diagnosis. The timing is not great… but was this REALLY Oprah being shady? Or just some harmless banter between longtime friends? Watch and determine for yourself:

Let us know what U think in the comments (below).

