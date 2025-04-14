Got A Tip?

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Breaks Down In Tears Watching BFF Gayle King Head To Space!

Oprah Winfrey Has Emotional Reaction to BFF Gayle King's Spaceflight

Oprah Winfrey couldn’t believe her eyes watching her BFF Gayle King soar into space!

The CBS Mornings journalist was one of six women who made the trek to space on Jeff Bezos Blue Origin flight on Monday — the first of which had an all-female crew. Considering her fear of flying, this was a BIG deal for Gayle! Oprah actually encouraged her pal to take on the adventure despite her worries, and it seemed like she was truly in awe when it finally happened.

The 71-year-old — who wore yellow in honor of her bestie’s call sign “sunshine” — was spotted getting teary-eyed as she watched the rocket take off. She could be seen beginning to cry before covering her face from the livestream’s camera and then embracing other spectators. Aw!

Watch the sweet, emotional reaction to the spaceflight (below):

Earlier in the livestream, the former talk show host gushed:

“I’ve never been more proud of my friend. This is bigger than just going to space. For her, anytime we’re on a flight she’s in somebody’s lap if there’s the slightest bit of turbulence.”

She added:

“This is overcoming a wall of fear, a barrier. I think it’s going to be cathartic in so many ways.”

Seems like it was cathartic for Oprah, too! What a cool moment for the pals!!

Watch the full launch (below):

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

Apr 14, 2025 10:10am PDT

