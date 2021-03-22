Orlando Bloom Dishes On His Lack Of A S*x Life With Fiancée Katy Perry!

Orlando Bloom isn’t afraid of a little TMI.

The actor has had a busy quarantine welcoming his daughter, Daisy Dove, with Katy Perry, and possibly even tying the knot with his fiancée. Despite seemingly having plenty on his plate, he still found the time to open up about his daily life and usual routines. As he admitted to The Guardian:

“Sadly, I don’t believe there is anything that people don’t know about me.”

The Lord of the Rings star certainly tested that theory in a Q&A interview with the outlet, going deep on things like his greatest fear, most treasured possession, earliest memory, and more. He was also asked a particularly probing question about his s*x life — specifically, how frequently he gets it on!

Orlando replied:

“Not enough — we just had a baby, though.”

There’s some honesty for you!

It’s fair enough though, as baby Daisy is just 6 months old. We all know how exhausting caring for an infant is, but becoming a new parent during a global pandemic is a challenge in and of itself. Luckily, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum has some practice under his belt with his son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

The 44-year-old also told The Sunday Times that he’s been able to feel “less anxious and more present” becoming a father for the second time. (Hey, maybe coronavirus forcing us all into quarantine together actually helped with the “present” thing.) He shared:

“Daisy’s a very happy baby. I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting. I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove’, so she knows who Daddy is. My son’s first word was ‘Mama’, but Daisy said ‘Dadda’. It’s amazing to be a father again.”

So cute!

If “eye-gazing” sounds a little bit woo-woo as a way to describe looking at your baby, well, Orlando is a bit of a woo-woo guy. Fans poked fun at the father of two for his morning routine, as described to The Sunday Times. He revealed:

“I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite L.A. really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.”

Over on Twitter, users had some fun at his expense:

Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof. Is it really not?

https://t.co/nZdA4F6IKZ pic.twitter.com/m2n2anZfNt — dan barker (@danbarker) March 21, 2021

Katy Perry to Orlando Bloom: “Babe are you okay? You’ve barely touched your brain octane oil” pic.twitter.com/dWy1Ywm1kd — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) March 21, 2021

Orlando Bloom: “I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots” pic.twitter.com/L5qLMCqCdc — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) March 21, 2021

LOLz. Hey, as long as he’s happy, right? And hopefully he’ll be able to fit in some, ahem, Mommy and Daddy time with Katy into that rigorous schedule soon enough. Best of luck!

