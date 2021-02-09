Katy Perry Didn’t Want Orlando Bloom To Share Advice About Parenthood From Having His First Child With Miranda Kerr -- Here's Why...

Not all advice is created equal?

Katy Perry admitted to feeling so overconfident about her ability to parent her new baby Daisy Dove that she didn’t want to hear advice from her fiancé Orlando Bloom! That’s ten years of trial and error on Bloom’s part that Perry had no interest in!

In Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the pop singer could not hold back her enthusiasm for motherhood, gushing:

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.”

Raising a child is hard work, though, so the American Idol judge is certainly grateful to have so many around her offering help. She explained:

“I have family and support, and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son.”

Seems like someone who would be all for tips and tricks, right? Especially from her baby daddy! But NOPE! The songwriter actually admitted to feeling very standoffish when it came to hearing about Orlando’s past experiences raising his firstborn Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. While on the one hand we totally get the 36-year-old’s resistance to hear so much about her soon-to-be hubby’s past relationships, it also seems like advice a new mother would be dying to know!

Ultimately, Taylor Swift’s friend gave in, sharing:

“So, as much as I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to hear all those stories,’ they actually helped. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve had a run at this. You know how to do this.’”

We can’t imagine how helpful it must be to rely on Bloom’s head start knowledge! The actor has done more than just share tips, though. Katy spilled:

“He’s been amazing, incredible, and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful.”

So happy for them!! The Lord Of The Rings breakout star even made the delivery room so lively and fun that Jimmy suggested he turn his companionship into a side hustle for other women giving birth.

When discussing that special day, the frequent Grammy nominee detailed:

“He was such a great support. We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hands and looking into my eyes.”

She added:

“He was great. I highly recommend it!”

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below)!

