Orlando Brown’s Brother Reveals That’s So Raven Star Is Homeless, Shares Details About Domestic Violence Arrest

More information has come out following Orlando Brown’s Thursday arrest.

We previously reported that the former Disney star was taken into custody by the Lima Police Department in Ohio for a misdemeanor domestic violence incident. At the time, it was unclear exactly what went down — but now, more details have emerged. According to an arrest report obtained by multiple outlets, Orlando’s brother Matthew called law enforcement and alleged the 35-year-old was acting “crazy” and “came at him with a hammer and a knife in a threatening manner.” The report further stated Matthew “believed Orlando was going to assault him.”

Luckily, Matthew was able to evade the That’s So Raven alum’s attacks.

As for what caused the violent incident, the celebrity sibling informed police things began to go downhill after he let the actor stay in a house he’s currently renovating, as Orlando is currently homeless! Wow, so, so sad.

The brother explained he didn’t want to see the actor go to a homeless shelter, so offered his home, and that’s when the Proud Family star began acting erratically. He explained that prior to the knife attack, Orlando accused him of sexually assaulting his wife, and things just continued to spiral from then on.

The Family Matters star had an arraignment Friday where Patrolman Dylan Erdmann revealed the charges had been dropped to misdemeanor aggravated menacing, and that Orlando is currently being on a cash bond.

While the former child star isn’t new to run-ins with the law, it’s tragic to see anyone fall victim to mental health issues. We hope to see him eventually get the help he needs.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Images via Disney/YouTube & Allen County Sheriff’s Office]