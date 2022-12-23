That’s So Raven Alum Orlando Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence

Orlando Brown has found himself in some more trouble with the law.

Lima Police Department officers were called to a residence in Ohio on Thursday regarding a domestic dispute, and when they arrived, found the That’s So Raven alum. They arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence shortly after, according to TMZ.

While it remains unclear who called law enforcement, police told the outlet Brown’s conflict was with a family member, or someone else living in the residence, though it remains unclear what initiated the dispute. Brown himself had apparently been staying in Lima for a little over a month at the time of his arrest.

The 35-year-old’s online booking record describes his charge as:

“Domestic violence — cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

While this certainly isn’t the former Disney star’s first bout with the law, it’s still sad to hear about. We hope he can get some sort of mental health help sooner rather than later. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Images via Allen County Sheriff’s Office]