The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Here! See The Full List!

Against all the odds, Hollywood’s biggest night is almost upon us.

It wasn’t exactly the best year for film, considering how movie theaters were mostly shut down throughout the pandemic. Yet the industry still managed to produce enough gems to make an exciting Oscars race. And if the Golden Globes were any indication, this year may even break the mold with a refreshing amount of diverse nominees, particularly when it came to female directors.

So who got the nod for the Academy Awards? Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were on hand Monday to announce the nominations.

Ch-ch-check out the full list (below):

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

MY Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concierto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Denmark, Another Round

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

That’s all folks!!

Be sure to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday April 25 on ABC!

[Image via YouTube/A24/Amazon/Disney/Searchlight Pictures/Focus Features/Netflix]