The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Here! See The Full List!

Against all the odds, Hollywood’s biggest night is almost upon us.
It wasn’t exactly the best year for film, considering how movie theaters were mostly shut down throughout the pandemic. Yet the industry still managed to produce enough gems to make an exciting Oscars race. And if the Golden Globes were any indication, this year may even break the mold with a refreshing amount of diverse nominees, particularly when it came to female directors.
So who got the nod for the Academy Awards? Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were on hand Monday to announce the nominations.
Ch-ch-check out the full list (below):
Contents [hide]
- 1 Best Picture
- 2 Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- 3 Best Costume Design
- 4 Best Original Score
- 5 Best Adapted Screenplay
- 6 Best Original Screenplay
- 7 Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- 8 Best Live Action Short Film
- 9 Best Animated Short Film
- 10 Best Documentary Feature
- 11 Best Documentary Short Subject
- 12 Best International Feature Film
- 13 Best Production Design
- 14 Best Film Editing
- 15 Best Sound
- 16 Best Visual Effects
- 17 Best Actor in a Leading Role
- 18 Best Actress in a Leading Role
- 19 Best Cinematography
- 20 Best Animated Feature
- 21 Best Original Song
- 22 Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- 23 Best Directing
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Costume Design
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
MY Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concierto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature Film
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Denmark, Another Round
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal
Soul
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
That’s all folks!!
Be sure to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday April 25 on ABC!
[Image via YouTube/A24/Amazon/Disney/Searchlight Pictures/Focus Features/Netflix]
