Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3! Kelly Osbourne Looks Back On 'One Of The Best Ozzy Moments Ever' After His Devastating Death  How Brooke Hogan Honored Her Estranged Dad Hulk Through Her Twins Before His Sudden Death Taylor Swift 'Broke' Matty Healy's Heart -- That Is Why His Mom Threw Major Shade At Her On WWHL!  Emilie Kiser's Husband Will NOT Be Charged In Son's Drowning -- Though Police Recommended It!  Nikki Garcia Joining Raya After Divorce Because It 'Gets Lonely In Hotel Rooms'! Denise Richards Having Affair With Special Forces Co-Star, Claims Ex Aaron Phypers -- He Saw Their Spicy Texts! Brock Davies Breaks Silence About Cheating On Scheana Shay -- Says He Was A 'Coward'! Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Started Dating Her Ex's COUSIN After Divorce! See His Reaction! Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowning Twist: Police Clarify Where His Daughter Was At Time Of Shocking Death OMG Matty Healy's Mother Says She's 'Glad' She's Not Taylor Swift's Mother-In-Law!  Why Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke Feels At Peace Following His Death -- Details On Their Final Conversation

Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Death: How Family Is Helping 'Heartbroken' Sharon Laugh 'Through The Tears'

‘Heartbroken’ Sharon Osbourne Is Depending On Kids To Help Her Get Through Ozzy’s Passing

How is Sharon Osbourne dealing with her world being shattered? In the best way — she’s surrounding herself with family.

It’s been just less than a week since rock legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old. And while fans around the world continue to mourn and celebrate his legacy, Sharon is left to come to terms with her lonesome new reality. To us he was the Prince of Darkness. To her he was Ozzy. And they spent nearly half a century together. It’s a loss most will never get close to.

Related: Nick Hogan Pays Tribute To Dad Hulk Hogan Following His Death

On Monday, an insider spoke to People about how the former The Talk host is doing after Ozzy’s passing:

“Sharon’s heartbroken but very proud of the life the family built together.”

According to the source, Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, are all surrounding the 72-year-old with love:

“Everyone’s rallying around her. She’s been the rock of this family for decades, and now it’s her turn to be held up … The kids are making sure she’s never alone — they’ve been with her constantly, sharing stories, laughing through the tears and just being together.”

That’s fantastic to hear. Nothing can fill the void of loss, but spending time with the loved ones certainly helps. The insider added:

“There’s a lot of pain, but also a lot of comfort from the family time that they got to enjoy up until the very end.”

The Osbourne family is truly one of one. Our hearts remain with them as they navigate the loss of their patriarch.

[Images via Loose Women & The Osbournes/YouTube & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 28, 2025 16:00pm PDT

Share This