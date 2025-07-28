Ozzy Osbourne's Death: How Family Is Helping 'Heartbroken' Sharon Laugh 'Through The Tears'

How is Sharon Osbourne dealing with her world being shattered? In the best way — she’s surrounding herself with family.

It’s been just less than a week since rock legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old. And while fans around the world continue to mourn and celebrate his legacy, Sharon is left to come to terms with her lonesome new reality. To us he was the Prince of Darkness. To her he was Ozzy. And they spent nearly half a century together. It’s a loss most will never get close to.

On Monday, an insider spoke to People about how the former The Talk host is doing after Ozzy’s passing:

“Sharon’s heartbroken but very proud of the life the family built together.”

According to the source, Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, are all surrounding the 72-year-old with love:

“Everyone’s rallying around her. She’s been the rock of this family for decades, and now it’s her turn to be held up … The kids are making sure she’s never alone — they’ve been with her constantly, sharing stories, laughing through the tears and just being together.”

That’s fantastic to hear. Nothing can fill the void of loss, but spending time with the loved ones certainly helps. The insider added:

“There’s a lot of pain, but also a lot of comfort from the family time that they got to enjoy up until the very end.”

The Osbourne family is truly one of one. Our hearts remain with them as they navigate the loss of their patriarch.

