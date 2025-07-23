Ozzy Osbourne’s Lesser Known Kids Jessica & Louis Subtly Honor Their Dad After His Death

Got A Tip?

Ozzy Osbourne’s lesser-known kids are honoring their father.

Fans are very familiar with the 76-year-old rock legend’s family, which includes Sharon, Kelly, Jack, and Aimee, as they have been in the public eye for many years. But if you didn’t know, Ozzy is also a father to Jessica and Louis Osbourne, whom he shares with his first wife Thelma Riley.

And after the heartbreaking news of his sudden death broke on Tuesday, the eldest kids subtly paid tribute to their late dad on social media. Jessica re-posted a picture of the Black Sabbath frontman, which was originally shared by the ON With Mario Lopez radio show’s account, to Instagram Stories. She kept the caption simple, writing:

“RIP Ozzy.”

Unlike Jessica, Louis was named in the family’s statement about Ozzy’s death. He has not penned his own heartfelt tribute yet, but he acknowledged his dad’s passing by changing his Facebook and Instagram profile to a black circle. Check it out (below):

(c) Louis Osbourne/Instagram

Our hearts continue to go out to Ozzy’s family. His passing must be so difficult. They loved him very much. Reactions to the tributes, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Jessica Osbourne/Instagram]

Jul 23, 2025 14:00pm PDT

