Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Had 'Immediate Chemistry'!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson totally experienced love at first sight, according to their Naked Gun co-writer!

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Doug Mand revealed his movie isn’t the shining star of his career anymore — it’s his two lead actors. He said he’s “getting more texts about what’s going on with [Pam and Liam] than anything else”.

Related: Liam Made The First Move With Pamela!

And it’s understandable why! He revealed from the very beginning, their connection has been a “dream” for movie makers:

“All I can say is what I know — which is, on set from the beginning, the two of them had immediate chemistry. They liked each other. You only dream that your two costars are connecting on that level.”

Aww!

Doug is all on board the Pam and Liam train, too. He said he’s “pulling for the two of them in a very big way”. Aren’t we all!

How sweet. It’s clear just by how they act around each other there’s some serious chemistry there. We can’t wait to see where it all goes for them. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via NBC/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]