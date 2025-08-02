Liam Neeson Made The First Move! New Details About Romance With Pamela Anderson! 

Liam Neeson wasn’t going to let Pamela Anderson get away!

Last week, the co-stars sparked dating rumors at the premiere of their comedy film The Naked Gun in London when Pam kissed the actor on the cheek. They then appeared on the Today show, where they pretended to get caught making out on camera. While it was fake, the chemistry between them was very much real! The two haven’t been able to stop gushing about each other while promoting the movie. Liam even said he is “madly in love” with Pammy! And People soon confirmed they ARE dating!

While their relationship is so new to everyone, the “sparks” reportedly were flying for a while — since Liam and Pamela started shooting The Naked Gun back in May 2024 in Atlanta. But who made the first move? According to Us Weekly on Friday, it was… Liam! Wow!

A source claimed the 73-year-old star “has been intrigued and smitten” with Pamela ever “since they started filming and expressed this to her.” As they worked together on The Naked Gun, their connection grew, and it became obvious there was something between them:

“Pam and Liam are a good match because they have similar personalities and understand each other.”

The insider shared that the pair “balance each other really well,” adding:

“Liam is quiet and introspective, and Pamela brings this fun curiosity that he really enjoys.”

Aww!!

Liam is proof of what can happen when you take a risk and shoot your shot! He has a gem of a woman in his life now! And before anyone asks, no, this is not all to help promote the movie! We don’t have another Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell situation on our hands! Liam and Pamela are the real deal, according to another insider for Page Six on Saturday. They said:

​​“It’s very sincere how they feel. That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them.”

How do Page Six‘s insiders explain the beginning of the relationship? There was a sort of “rekindling” after they met during filming and were in touch for months afterward. Hmm. The source who knows them both continued:

“This is happening in real time, here and now, so I don’t know what things look like moving forward.”

Well, fans are rooting for Liam and Pamela! We want to see them happy and go the distance together! What are your reactions to the romance, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Phil Lewisp/WENN]