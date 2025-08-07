Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Kiss In New Naked Gun Promo! Leaning Into It!

Aww!! Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson aren’t shying away from their romance!

In a new promo for their movie The Naked Gun posted to social media on Wednesday, the couple put their love on full display. In the cute clip, the co-stars sit in a movie theater watching a flick. Liam drops a piece of popcorn in Pamela’s mouth before she playfully tosses a kernel at him. He then leans down and kisses his girl on the forehead as she snuggles into his shoulder. OMG. So adorable!!!

Text on the video teased:

“this could be us but you playing…”

Hah! It was also captioned:

“A couple that laughs together, stays together. Bring a +1 to see #NakedGun in theatres.”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Gosh! They are too cute!

As Perezcious readers know, the duo fell in love making the film last year, and they debuted their new relationship while on the promo tour. Pretty much everyone has been shipping them, so it’s cute to see them leaning into the PDA!

