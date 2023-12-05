What??? Paris Hilton Didn't Change Newborn Son Phoenix's Diaper For A MONTH?!

Paris Hilton is in her mom era. But she apparently took her time getting into the full swing of parenthood, especially with this one big part during the early stages of it — diapers!

Fans got some insight into how the 42-year-old heiress adjusted to motherhood after welcoming her son Phoenix during Season 2 of Paris in Love. Of course, Paris wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable or share some of the more shocking aspects of this next chapter in her life. And boy, there were some jaw-dropping moments this season!

In the third episode of the show, we find out that the mom had yet to change one of Phoenix’s diapers herself — and he had been born a month ago at this point. Yeah, she waited a whole month after his arrival to learn and change a diaper!! She asked her sister Nicky Hilton in the episode if she should “learn how to change his diaper,” adding:

“I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you. Anything for Phoenix.”

When Paris put her baby boy down on the changing table, the momma expressed that she was “scared.” Unable to hide her shock anymore, Nicky replied:

“You’ve never done it?”

To which Paris admitted “no.” Whoa! So Nicky and the nanny got to work to teach the DJ. At one point, Paris even asked how to locate “the front [and] back” of the diaper and how to make sure it isn’t too tight. Oof. In a confessional, Nicky shared that her sister wasn’t someone who talked about having a baby before. And now that she has one, the 40-year-old made it clear she needs to learn how to do every single part of motherhood — including the ones that aren’t so pretty:

“Motherhood, you’ve got to get your hands a little bit dirty.”

She’s got a point! Ch-ch-check out the scene (below):

That’s wild. After a MONTH!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

