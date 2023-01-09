Paris Hilton Blasts 'Ridiculous' Conspiracy Theory She Photoshopped Britney Spears Into New Photos!

Paris Hilton is clapping back at a wild conspiracy theory involving her bestie Britney Spears!

On Saturday night, the two celebs were spotted attending talent agent Cade Hudson‘s star-studded 35th birthday bash, which included the likes of Robert Pattinson, Emma Roberts, Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore, Tiffany Haddish, and SO many more! According to a TMZ insider, Paris and Brit, who were there to support her longtime friend and agent, were together all night having a blast — and their social outing even made it onto Instagram!

To celebrate Cade’s birthday, the Stars Are Blind vocalist snapped a photo of herself, Britney, and Cade and shared it on social media, but the selfie quickly backfired as fans pointed to various so-called flaws in the editing that made them believe Britney wasn’t actually there! Specifically, fans pointed to Britney’s necklace and fingers, writing:

“It’s really strange how half the necklace chains are missing in the photo with Britney. And what’s wrong with her fingers?” “Is that an AI Britney?? Look at her fingers!!! WTF Paris? You’re becoming more and more shady to me and I used to love you dude. How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit?”

Damn! Ch-ch-check out the controversial post in question HERE! You can also get a look at the selfie (below)!

Slamming the claims Britney was photoshopped into the image, Paris returned to the birthday post on Sunday to clap back at haters who continue to be concerned over the Toxic singer’s well-being, saying:

“To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

While we can understand that some things look a little off in the snapshot, it has to be exhausting for Britney to always have her ever-waking move analyzed like this! We mean, the 41-year-old is hardly spotted outside her home these days, so the fact she ventured into West Hollywood to celebrate her agent’s big day is a huge deal in and of itself! Just let her have some fun!

Besides, Paris and Britney have been friends for YEARS. The Hilton Hotels heiress was even one of the lucky few people to attend the Crossover alum’s wedding to Sam Asghari last summer — which she attended despite a lavish invitation to DJ for President Joe Biden! On an episode of her This Is Paris podcast, she dished:

“I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairy tale.”

Does this sound like someone who would be involved in some mysterious plot against Brit?! We highly doubt it! In fact, it’s good to see the performer out and about with her friends after everything she’s been through! So far, Britney has not reacted to the photoshop accusations. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

