Carter Reum Gets Heartbreaking Letter From His Secret Love Child -- As Paris Hilton Says He'll Make 'The Best Dad'

Carter Reum’s baby momma is speaking out.

In case you missed it, news broke earlier this week that the 40-year-old venture capitalist fathered a secret love child with former reality television star Laura Bellizzi, who starred on the VH1 series Secrets of Aspen — and previously dated Mel Gibson. A source told Page Six that Reum had only seen his 9-year-old daughter once.

Meanwhile his rep defended that he has remained financially responsible for her over the years, saying:

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

Additionally, his spokesperson claimed the entrepreneur has been “upfront” with his wife, Paris Hilton, about the situation, and the couple is “looking forward to starting their own family together in the future.” The heiress even reiterated similar sentiments to People Wednesday, saying how she’s ready for the next step in their relationship by having a baby:

“I can’t wait to grow our family. I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I’d meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He’s going to be the best husband — and the best dad.”

The best dad… oof. That’s an awkwardly timed statement given the latest love child news. We have a feeling a lot of people may think otherwise…

While Bellizzi did not offer a comment at the time of the report, she has now extending an olive branch to Reum and Hilton. On Tuesday, she told The New York Post that the duo are welcome to become involved in her daughter’s life if they choose to do so, expressing:

“The more people [who] proactively love Evie, the better. Nothing compensates for the lack of both parents. This applies to all children. It takes a village to raise great kids. Carter, his new wife, and [his extended] family will continue to have an open invitation should any of them decide to participate in Evie’s life.’’

The more the merrier, right!?

According to Bellizzi, she and Reum started as friends before briefly dating in 2011. When they eventually called it quits, they both moved on to different relationships, with the television personality getting involved with Gibson at the time of her pregnancy. Obviously, Carter eventually became an item with Hilton.

The pair got married and celebrated their new chapter in life with an extravagant three-day star-studded party over the weekend. However, one person who wasn’t in attendance was his daughter. Ever since headlines about their baby plans and nuptials broke, the mother noted that Evie has been dying to get to know her father more. The young girl even penned a letter to Reum, begging for “a relationship” with her. She wrote in the note obtained by The Post:

“If you choose to respond to me I will be so happy.”

Oof, that broke our hearts…

Now, Bellizzi just wants her baby daddy to honor her daughter’s wish and get to know her better:

“It’s unfortunate to live in a society that systemically enables absentee fathers while overtly stigmatizing single mothers who are putting in the sweat equity of raising great kids. This subject is foundational to many societal problems, and it needs to change.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Carter or Paris take Laura up on her offer — or ignore it and choose to start their own family without her. In the meantime, though, reactions to what she had to say? Let us know in the comments.

