Britney Spears And Her Sons Have NOT Fully Reconciled -- They Just Had A Mother's Day Call: DETAILS

So much for those happy reports! It turns out Britney Spears isn’t on as good of terms with her sons as was previously thought!

As we covered earlier this week, reports surfaced that the pop star had FINALLY reconciled with her sons Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18, after a long estrangement. Insiders speaking to DailyMail.com claimed Brit Brit had even traveled to Hawaii for an in-person visit and that the boys had also come home to Cali, too. Such great news… if it were true.

On Wednesday, other insiders hit back at the reconciliation rumors!! They told TMZ that Britney has NOT made up with the teenagers yet. Sources with direct knowledge of the family dynamic revealed that the boys DID have one recent phone call with the pop star on Mother’s Day in May, which was an important step in the right direction. But that’s it!

Also, the insiders said that while Britney has traveled to Hawaii several times this year for vacation, she was not there to see her children in person as was claimed. In fact, she reportedly hasn’t seen them in three years. So, it would seem that not a ton has changed from what we knew before. One source dished:

“Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can’t be easily erased. … There’s no evidence things have gotten better.”

Oof.

That said, others told the outlet that Kevin Federline isn’t opposed to his teens re-establishing a relationship with their mother — but only when the time is right and they are ready to do it. For now, he understands why they’re taking time apart. Meanwhile, the former backup dancer’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told ET on Tuesday that things are still complicated between the Crossroads alum and her offspring. However!! Not all hope is lost. He explained:

“Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time. They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed.”

Confirming they have reconnected a bit lately, Kaplan noted:

“The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her. There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction.”

Any communication after all this time is a positive sign, obvi. But still, things certainly sound a LOT more tense right now than that previous report made it seem! Bummer! We hope one day — if the boys want — they’ll be able to have a real reunion! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

