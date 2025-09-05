Paris Jackson Blasts Upcoming MJ Biopic -- 'Full-Blown Lies' For Fanbase 'That Still Lives In The Fantasy'

Paris Jackson doesn’t want to be associated with the forthcoming biopic about her father AT ALL.

So, in case you didn’t know (or had forgotten), director Antoine Fuqua is helming a biopic about Michael Jackson that is set to be released next April. The movie, called Michael, will star the late pop superstar’s nephew — and Paris’ cousin — Jaafar Jackson as the lead. Alongside him, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, and Laura Harrier are also signed on for the much-anticipated movie.

Or… is it a much-anticipated movie? Maybe not in Paris’ view! Because after Colman made comments about the movie — and the Jackson family — to People on Sunday, Paris flipped out on social media!

It all started at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend when Domingo was asked about the biopic, and said this about the Jackson family’s POV on its production:

“They’re very much in support of our film. I’m excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that’s a nice way for us to be together.”

Colman, who plays family patriarch Joe Jackson in the biopic, went on to say that he had “chatted briefly” with Paris about the movie, with the 27-year-old being “nothing but lovely and warm” to him in their exchanges.

But on Tuesday, Paris got wind of those comments and flipped out on Instagram!! She started off her series of Stories posts by saying this directly about Domingo’s comments:

“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird.”

She also clarified that she came across Domingo just a couple times, “once at a birthday party and once at the amfAR thing the other night,” and that “both were hella brief interactions.” So, not the good-vibes family stuff he was trying to give off, then!

She then added more in further posts, moving on to speak more broadly about the movie itself:

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed.”

Paris was NOT done there, though. She went on to add:

“I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all. They’re going to make whatever they’re going to make.”

And she had some VERY cross words for her dad’s troubling history and problematic fan base, too! She said the movie is being made to “pander” to a “very specific” section of MJ’s fans who still live in fantasy land! She argued:

“A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

Say what you will about Paris, but she definitely doesn’t live in that same fantasy land…

Speaking of fantasy land, Paris went on to add that a lot of Hollywood biopics land in that same realm, as “the narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy” whenever those types of projects get made. She noted:

“At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. I don’t really like dishonesty. I spoke up. I wasn’t heard. I f**ked off. That’s it. Y’all are gonna like the f**king movie. So just go watch it. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it.”

Jeez.

See some of her Stories (below):

So… there you have it!

Thoughts, y’all?! Drop ’em (below).

