HOW?! Passenger Manages To SAFELY Land Plane After Pilot Goes Unconscious! (Video)

Talk about cabin pressure!

A passenger in a small plane found themselves playing pilot when the actual pilot became incapacitated — while the aircraft was still in the sky!

The scary incident went down Tuesday at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. Air traffic control received an alarming call from a passenger who was reporting a “serious situation” off the coast of the Sunshine State.

Related: Miley Cyrus’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

The passenger said:

“I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

Not ideal!

The passenger stayed calm as he told the air traffic controller he could “see the coast of Florida in front of” him, prompting the official to say:

“Maintain wings level and just try to follow the coast, either north or southbound. We’re trying to locate you.”

The tower operator located the plane 25 miles from the airport, and proceeded to give step by step instructions to the passenger on how to land the plane. Thankfully, the landing went smoothly — so smoothly, in fact, it was a respectable landing for even a licensed pilot!

The pilot and passenger’s names haven’t been released by the FAA, and the nature of the medical emergency or the pilot’s condition is currently not clear.

Check out the crazy footage (below) to see the landing for yourself.

[Image via Avalon/WENN]